ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $30.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 64% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003510 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,573,700,479 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.