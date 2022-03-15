Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,574.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

