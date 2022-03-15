Comerica Bank Buys 790 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

IPAR stock opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

