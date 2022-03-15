Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,567 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,451. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

