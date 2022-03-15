Comerica Bank Grows Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

