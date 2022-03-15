Comerica Bank Sells 6,321 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

