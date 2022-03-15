Comerica Bank Sells 87,995 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,995 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

