Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.75 ($8.51).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.64 ($7.29) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.