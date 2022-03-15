Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €149.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €149.00 ($163.74) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €2.85 ($3.13) on Tuesday, reaching €115.65 ($127.09). 583,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($143.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.60.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.