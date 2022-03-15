Comparing Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.8% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.12 -$88.33 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $45.74 million 16.97 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.15

Boston Omaha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q&K International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.