Comparing United Bancorp (UBCP) & Its Competitors

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare United Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% United Bancorp Competitors 29.12% 12.42% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2210 9274 7487 542 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.49%. Given United Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 10.20 United Bancorp Competitors $1.27 billion $292.04 million 12.17

United Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Bancorp rivals beat United Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

