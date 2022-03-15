Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 386.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.