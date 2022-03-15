Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

