Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

BBCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,271. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $384.78 million, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.