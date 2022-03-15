Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.54 or 0.06670797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00272086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00737078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00477180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00354051 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

