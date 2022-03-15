Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ED traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,648. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

