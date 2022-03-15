Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company has a market cap of $220.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 460,935 shares of company stock worth $4,780,314 and sold 83,053 shares worth $926,753. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

