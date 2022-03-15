ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 5.9%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 531,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,720,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $134,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $146,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,785 shares of company stock worth $1,571,825. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,886 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

