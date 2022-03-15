Contrasting Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.54 -$8.70 million $0.10 29.30 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Media Solutions and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.22%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

