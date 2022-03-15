Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

