Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $$15.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

