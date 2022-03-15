Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Shares of COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

