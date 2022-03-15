Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $90.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,245,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.