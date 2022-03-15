Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 1,172,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,071,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

