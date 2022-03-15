Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,748. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

