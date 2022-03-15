Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.