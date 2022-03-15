Credit Suisse Group Trims Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price to €65.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.