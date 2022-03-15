Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

CPG stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 112,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

