Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 525,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

