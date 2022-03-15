Critical Review: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 37 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $4,215.65, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.02%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 3.15 $33.36 billion $64.78 44.92 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.91 -$20.96 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 7.10% 27.98% 8.98% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amazon.com beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment is engaged in retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment consists of the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

