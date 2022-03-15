Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

