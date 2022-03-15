Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $12,892,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIB opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

