Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $121.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

