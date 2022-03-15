Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $9,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 62.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 33.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

