Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

