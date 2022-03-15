Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,769,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $5,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 133,199 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 669.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

