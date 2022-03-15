Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

