Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock worth $9,272,803 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

