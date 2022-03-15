Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

