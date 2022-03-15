CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $823,556.68 and $742.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00174624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00399550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007719 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars.

