CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $82,572.66 and approximately $32.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.84 or 0.00027357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

