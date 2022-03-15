Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CULP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,882. Culp has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

