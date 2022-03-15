Curate (XCUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Curate (XCUR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.



Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,337,633 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

