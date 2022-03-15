CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Head to Head Contrast

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVD Equipment and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million 1.55 -$6.07 million $0.08 48.88 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

CVD Equipment beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

