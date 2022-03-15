CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in CSX by 16,210.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

