CX Institutional Sells 22,541 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

