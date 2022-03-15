CX Institutional Sells 46,128 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

