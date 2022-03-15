CX Institutional Sells 7,983 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

