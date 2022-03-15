CX Institutional Takes Position in Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOUG stock opened at 6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 8.07. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.76 per share, for a total transaction of 135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $645,950 over the last three months.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

