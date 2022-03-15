CyberVein (CVT) Price Reaches $0.0034

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $103,557.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

